Young-Williams to offer spay/neuter surgery special for ‘Back to School’ campaign

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Young-Williams Animal Center is giving deals for pet owners during the month of August for its “Back to School” campaign.

Owners can bring their pet to the center to receive spay/neuter surgery for $20. Pets must be six-months-old or younger.

Spaying and neutering can help reduce the homeless pet population.

“The first step in reducing pet homelessness is spaying and neutering,” says Dr. Lisa Chassy, director of veterinary services. “These discounted surgeries serve as a great opportunity to remind the community how important it is to have your pet fixed. Thanks to wonderful partners like PetSmart Charities we are able to make these procedures affordable for all pet owners.”

Owners must mention the “Back to School” campaign when scheduling their appointment.

“Spaying and neutering pets is a simple solution that reduces unwanted behaviors, like roaming, aggression and difficulties with housetraining,” says Chassy. “It also guarantees your dog or cat never fathers or mothers a litter of puppies or kittens.”