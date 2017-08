KNOXVILLE (WATE) – This week’s Young Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week is an energetic dog named Missy Elliott.

The shelter says she loves to play, loves people, loves to give hugs and kisses, and loves to crawl in your lap. The two-year-old dog has been at the shelter for about a month and is looking for a forever home.

Young-Williams Animal Center is also giving deals for pet owners during the month of August for its “Back to School” campaign. Find out more.