Wisconsin police officer donates kidney to sick boy

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WCMH) – An eight-year-old Wisconsin boy can now live a normal life after a complete stranger donated one of her kidneys to him.

WISN reported Officer Linsdsey Bittorf first heard about Jackson Arneson when she saw a public plea for a kidney donor from the child’s mother on Facebook.

Jackson was diagnosed with a condition that causes his kidneys to slowly stop working.

“A life expectancy for him, it wasn’t very positive,” Jackson’s mother, Kristi Goll said. “His labs weren’t just showing he was gonna be healthy through another winter. I think it was that day, I think I put something on Facebook.

The post read:

Jackson went in for a routine kidney appointment the end of November. At this appointment, his labs showed that his kidney function is still decreasing and the doctors are in talks of activating him on the deceased donor list for a kidney transplant. The doctors still explained the very best situation would be finding a living donor for Jackson. I always knew these days would come, it’s just so hard when they are here. I have reached out before, I am just trying again to see if we can find anyone out there that would be interested in being tested. Social media has the ability to go a long ways, and Jackson’s transplant social worker reassured me of this. A donor for him would have to be an O+ blood type. Please help me get the word out and please contact me if you would be interested in being a living kidney donor. This would be the very best gift we could receive. #kidneydonation

In the next town over, Officer Bittorf saw Goll’s plea.

“I looked at my then two-year-old child and said if were him, and I need someone to save my kid’s life, I would hope someone like me would do it,” Bittorf said.

After several tests to see if she would be a match, they received the go-ahead for the surgery.

Bittorf and her husband surprised Jackson and his mom with the news. They went over to Jackson’s home and gave him and his mom presents that revealed the match.

Bittorf said the risks of donating her kidney are less than what she faces on the job.

“I took an oath to protect and serve the community, and now my kidney will serve and protect you.”