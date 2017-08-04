Volunteers revitalize Oak Ridge veteran’s home

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge U.S. Marine Corp. veteran Moira Ware’s home is getting a little TLC.

The Home Depot Foundation partnered with American Legion Post 149 to revitalize Washington’s home. Ware started serving in the military in 2001 as a radio technician. She also spent some time with the Air National Guard at McGhee Tyson Airport.

We spent the entire winter gutting it out and starting putting stuff back in at the first of the year,” said Ware. “Trying to do something like this on your own is an enormous undertaking and so I’m very grateful to everybody who has helped me.”

The single mother and new home owner decided to tackle a major house renovation on her own. The Home Depot Foundation aid Ware’s home was in desperate need of repairs so she and her two daughters, ages 9 and 12, can continue to live there safely.

“We help veterans in need with basically any kind of service at their home,” said Kimberly Kelley with the Home Depot Foundation. “They served our country, so it’s nice to be able to help them when they need a little help. It’s an awesome feeling and I feel very fortunate to be a part of this team.”

While the Home Depot Foundation helped outside, volunteers with the American Legion helped inside.

“We do more carpentry. We’re a little too old to be digging ditches and a lot of the heavy work, we do a pretty good job at construction,” said Bill Podewils with American Legion Post 149.

Ware said she was both surprised and thankful for all the help.