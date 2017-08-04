Vols lineman Chance Hall out with season-ending knee injury

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – On Tennessee’s first day of full pads, the biggest hit came after practice, when Butch Jones confirmed that Chance Hall will miss this season due to a knee injury.

“He’s going to have surgery and he’ll have a redshirt year and he’ll come back and be stronger than ever for it,” Jones said.

Hall, a junior offensive lineman from Roanoke, Va., started 13 games over the last two years on Rocky Top. He started six games at right tackle last season after missing the first three games to recover from arthroscopic knee surgery. Hall’s injuries stem back to high school, when he missed his entire senior season.

“Obviously he was in a tough situation coming in,” Jones said. “Chance is a competitor, it’s very important to him and it’s very unfortunate but he’ll bounce back and he’ll be better for it.”

Tennessee lineman Trey Smith, Brett Kendrick and Marcus Tatum also missed Friday’s practice although Jones says that is not a concern for the future.

“They’ll all be back. Some of them may be back tomorrow, it may be Sunday, it may be Tuesday but nothing significant. We need to get them back.”