Vol fans meet their seats at Neyland Stadium ahead of football season

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – University of Tennessee football fans got the chance to try out their seats at Neyland Stadium on Friday.

The annual Meet Your Seats event is a tradition that season ticket holders look forward to all year. It gives people the opportunity to step inside the stadium and get a look at where they’re be sitting come game time.

“It’s really the only time of the year where you can see your view from seat before you buy it,” said Nate Warren, the Director of Annual Giving with the University of Tennessee.

Thanks to the Meet Your Seats event, Kristen Lane got to see with her own eyes the view she was buying.

“They are right above the tunnel where the team runs out and then also, it faces the jumbo-tron,” said Lane, a season ticket holder.

Prices per seat vary from $100 to $2500.

Lane says the event gave her a peace of mind so she can avoid the chaos of the upcoming football season.

“I don’t like the stress of the week before, trying to figure out where you’re going to sit. This way, you’ve got them locked down, it’s a set price and you don’t have to worry about it,” said Lane.

As many fans know, there are 102,455 spots to cheer on the Vols. The money made from purchasing seats goes right back into the athletics department at the university.

Warren adds, “It goes toward primarily student athlete scholarships. We strive really hard to spend all annual donations directly on student athlete well-being.”

There are only four more weeks until it’s football time in East Tennessee. The Meet Your Seats event will be going on until 7 p.m. on Friday at Neyland Stadium.