Professor gives advice on snapping pictures of solar eclipse

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It is almost time for the total solar eclipse.

Austin Peay State University astronomy professor Spencer Buckner offered advice to those who want to take pictures of the eclipse.

If you are going to take pictures with the camera, your camera needs something like [protective glasses]. The lens on your cell phone camera is smaller than the eye hole on theses glasses, so just put a pair of these in front of your camera,” Buckner explained. “If you are going to use a larger camera, you will need to get a lens of some sort because the chip on the camera can be burned just like the eye.”

The professor said you should wear protective glasses for almost the entire eclipse.

 

