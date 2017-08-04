Police: One employee shoots another at Burger King in Middle Tennessee

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Photo: WKRN)

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two employees at a Middle Tennessee fast food restaurant got into a fight which led to a shooting Thursday night.

Spring Hill police were called to the Burger King on Port Royal Road near Saturn Parkway around 8 p.m. The fast food restaurant was fully staffed at the time.

One of the employees had multiple gun shot wounds and was transported to a hospital.

The other employee was arrested. Police said there had been disciplinary issues with the employee.

No more information was released.

 

