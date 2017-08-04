Maryville guard granted chance at new sentence in appeal from deadly Iraq shooting case

WASHINGTON (WATE) – The Circuit Court of Appeals in the Washington D.C. has ruled that an ex-Blackwater security guard from Maryville will be re-sentenced in a high-profile shooting that killed 14 Iraqi civilians and wounded 17 others.

Dustin Heard, along with his two colleagues, Paul Slough and Evan Liberty were given new sentences. They were each given a 30-year minimum sentence for using military firearms while committing a felony.

The sentencing enhancement of a 30-year minimum sentence is usually applied to drug crimes involving gang members. The court ruled that the enhancement was violated the Eighth Amendment which prohibits “cruel and unusual punishment” and issued an order that Heard, Slough and Liberty will be sentenced again.

In a split decision, the court also ruled that Nicholas Slatten, a former Army Sergeant from Sparta, Tennessee, will get a new trial and his first-degree murder conviction will be vacated. Slatten, who was serving a life sentence, had filed an appeal asking the court to sentence him separately from his three co-defendants because he was the only one facing a murder charge for firing what prosecutors said were the first shots in the massacre.

Heard, Liberty, Slatten and Slough worked as security guards for Blackwater, a private security firm under contract with the State Department, in Iraq. On September 16, 2007 they were involved in a shooting that trained strained international relations and drew scrutiny to the role of American contractors in war-torn Iraq.

During their first trial, the the prosecution and defense presented the jury with radically different accounts of the events. Prosecutors described the killings as a one-sided ambush of unarmed civilians, while defense lawyers said the guards opened fire only after a white Kia sedan seen as a potential car bomb threat began moving quickly toward their convoy.

The guards were first indicted in 2008, but a judge later threw out the case. The Justice Department then secured a fresh indictment in 2013.

In February 2016, Slatten, Slough, Liberty and Heard — appealed their convictions, saying a key witness against them had changed his testimony after the trial and that prosecutors lacked jurisdiction to even bring the case. Slatten also filed a separate brief saying the prosecution against him was “vindictive” and that the jury didn’t have sufficient evidence for a murder conviction.

