Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame inducts new members

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The 36th annual Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony welcomed in 10 new members Thursday night.

The impressive class included a Super Bowl champion, the winningest coach at Tennessee, and one of Pat Summit’s first players to win a national title.

The 10 members were founder Buck Vaughn, athlete and contributor Jim Haslam, Todd Collins, coach Rod Delmonico, coach George Quarles, J.J. McCleskey, former ice bear Kevin Swider, Art Reynolds, former Lady Vol Dawn Marsh and bowler Rebecca O’Connor.

Former Maryville coach George Quarles took his 11 state titles into the hall with him.

Haslam, a captain on the 1951 National Championship team at Tennessee caught up with WATE Sports Director Marshall Hughes before the event.

“It’s a great honor but the big thing is it raises a lot of money for the boys and girls club. That’s what it’s all about. It’s not about honoring people like me and other people. It’s about raising money for the boys and girls club,” said Haslam.