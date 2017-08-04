Knoxville police look for persons of interest in deadly shooting

Related Coverage Victim identified in East Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is looking for two persons of interest in a deadly shooting in East Knoxville last weekend.

Kelsi Fessler and Nicholas Crenshaw Baker are wanted for questioning in the death of Curtus Deyquan King. He was found shot dead around 2 a.m. Sunday on the corner of Fern Street and Lilac Avenue.

Police believe King had been involved in a verbal argument when he was shot.

Fessler is described as a white female around 5-feet-7 and weighing 220 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She is known to frequent both Knoxville and Lenoir City.

Baker is an African-American male around 6-feet-2 and 127 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair with multiple tattoos on his right arm, hand and back. His left arm has been amputated, but is often obscured by long sleeves.

Anyone with information should call the Knoxville Police Department Crime Information Line at (865) 215-1212. Callers can remain anonymous.