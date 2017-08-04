Knoxville man sentenced to 10 years; over 600 child porn images found on phone

Related Coverage Knoxville man charged with sex crimes; more than 600 photos of children discovered on phone

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison, 100 percent of which must be served, after more than 600 images of child pornography were found on his phone.

Anthony A. Boruff, 58, pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor on Friday.

The Knoxville Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force first received information on May 23 that Boruff was in possession of child pornography and erotica on his cell phone. After getting a search warrant, officers seized his phone the next day. They found over 622 images of child pornography and erotica, some of which showed infants involved in sexual acts, children involved in bondage acts, and children involved in sadomasochistic acts.

Boruff was charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Officers went to his home to arrest him, but said he refused to come to the door and was very lethargic. The Knoxville Fire Department was called to force their way into his home. Boruff was found extremely intoxicated and had several self-inflicted cut wounds on both arms.

After receiving treatment, he was taken to the Knox County Detention Facility on $300,000 bond and ordered not to have contact with minors if he posted bond.

After his 10 years are served, he will be required to register as a sex offender and must remain on community supervision for life.