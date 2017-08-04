Knoxville man in critical condition after crashing car into house in Kentucky

CORBIN, Ky. (WATE) – A Knoxville, Tennessee, man is in critical condition after crashing his car into a house in Whitley County, Kentucky.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle, driven by Mark Chambers, 63, of Knoxville, was going north on Highway 25 in the Emlyn community when it went off the road, crossed the Emlyn Post Office parking lot, went airborne and traveled for around 48 feet before hitting a house.

Chambers was flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition. No one in the home was hurt. The crash remains under investigation.