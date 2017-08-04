Knox County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman with Alzheimer’s

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Knoxville woman.

Mary Carolyn Williams, 75, was last seen by her family around 11:00 p.m. on Thursday at her home in West Knox County, according to the sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said she has Alzheimer’s disease.

Williams is a white female, 5’2”, 110 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue pullover and blue pajama bottoms, and is believed to be driving a 2012 white Subaru Outback, bearing Tennessee license plate NPC511 with a Tennessee specialty tag).

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (865) 215-2243.