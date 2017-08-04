Knox County Mayor holds annual ‘Back to School Bash’

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — Knox County students head back to school on Monday. Along with the end of summer, comes another tradition in East Tennessee: Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett’s Back to School Bash.

The bash is Monday, August 7 from 3-6 p.m. The annual event is an opportunity for students to get free school supplies and health screenings, have a “Shoney’s KidCare ID” made, and enjoy activities, special programs and vendors. If your child goes missing, the “Shoney’s KidCare ID” provides color photos, fingerprints, the height, weight, date of birth and medical profile of the student.

The back to school bash is free and open to the public. This is the sixth year for the event.

The Knox County Mayor’s Office said thousands of people attended last year’s event and the mayor is looking forward to another great event this year.