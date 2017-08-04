Driver in slow speed pursuit through Knoxville at center of January police raid

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department confirmed the man who lead police in a 30 minute chase that ended near downtown Knoxville was at the center of a police raid.

Police said Arterius Antonio Johnson, 24, was wanted for questioning in a homicide. They also confirmed Johnson is connected to a police raid on January 19.

Officers showed up at Ridgebrook Apartments in January after a man connected to a Knoxville police investigation was seen fleeing to the complex. Officers and a SWAT team worked to negotiate with the man using a bullhorn. Three people were removed from the apartment. Police later said the suspect managed to get away.

At the time of his arrest on Wednesday, Johnson had five outstanding warrants for his arrest, including violation of probation. He now faces charges of carjacking, felony evading arrest, resisting arrest, and multiple driving-related charges.

