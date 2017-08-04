Crash with injuries backs up traffic on Alcoa Highway

ALCOA (WATE) – A multi-vehicle crash on Alcoa Highway has sent several people to the hospital and caused traffic backups.

The crash was reported just before 10 p.m. near McGhee Tyson Airport in the southbound lanes. Rural/Metro says four ambulances were on the scene and everyone involved in the crash was taken to the hospital, but no other information is available.

Northbound traffic is not affected. Crews expected the crash to be cleared by 11 p.m.

Download the WATE 6 On Your Side News App for breaking news, weather, sports and traffic information.