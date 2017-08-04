Annual Knoxville dragon boat race to benefit Tennessee Clean Water Network

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Clean Water Network’s annual Dragon Boat Race is coming up later this month in Knoxville.

The race is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, at Volunteer Landing. All proceeds go to help TCWN make sure all Tennesseans have access to clean water.

Teams of 20 paddlers, a drummer and a steerperson can race in authentic Hong Kong-style 46-foot-long dragon boats. Teams can register online. Prizes will go to race winners and for things like best team T-shirt, best team tent and best costume.

More online: Register for the race

“The TCWN Dragon Boat Race is great fun for the entire family and a great team-building exercise for business groups,” said TCWN Executive Director Renee Hoyos. “And the money raised goes to continue TCWN’s work to protect from pollution Tennessee’s lakes, rivers and streams that serve as the source of drinking water for millions of our citizens. It is a big state, so we need all the resources we can muster to meet our mission of clean water for all Tennesseans.”

Each team that registers will also bet an on-water practice session with a trained coach during the week prior to race day.