2 Hardin Valley baseball coaches file defamation lawsuit against parent

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — Two East Tennessee baseball coaches filed a defamation lawsuit after being placed on leave.

Joe Michalski and Zach Luther were placed on paid leave in March from coaching after there were claims that they forced players to be hit with pitches on purpose at Hardin Valley Academy.

The two filed the lawsuit against Sheri Super, a parent of one of the students.

Michalski and Luther claim that the parent had disagreements with them in the past about her son’s involvement with the team and made intimidating comments if the coaches did not do what she wanted.

The lawsuit says at the March 9 practice, Luther threw soft pitches with a training ball that was light weight and had a soft core. Some balls were randomly thrown at players’ hips in order to help teach muscle memory. The drill was to help the players learn how to prevent injuries during a game, according to the coaches.

The two men claim Super asked students and other parents after practice if anyone was injured. A player told her that he was hit in the back with a baseball during a scrimmage. However, the coaches claim Super did not talk to the student’s guardians and took a photo of the minor.

Super wrote a letter to the Hardin Valley Administration claiming the players were “physically and emotionally abused,” according to the lawsuit.

The coaches say Super stated the player’s injury was a result of the drill.

Michalski and Luther believe Super is liable for defamation (libel and slander) due to making statements about them. The lawsuit says the statements were read to the school board, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, and the general public.

Super did not determine if the statements were true before telling others, according to the lawsuit.

“The Super Defendant made these false allegations in an attempt to retaliate against the Plaintiffs,” says the lawsuit.

The men are asking for the parent to pay for punitive and compensatory damages.