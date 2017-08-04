2 East Tennesseans to serve more than 17 years in prison for meth distribution

Related Coverage Morristown man on probation arrested for possessing meth

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two East Tennesseans were sentenced to serve more than 17 years in prison for drug charges.

Investigators say Guy Mayns, 32, and Kathy Evon Fawbush, 61, are connected to a methamphetamine distribution in and around Morristown.

The combine total amount of methamphetamine connected to the two was between three to nine kilograms, according to their plea agreement.

Mayns was sentenced to serve almost 22 years (262 months) in federal prison and Fawbush was sentenced to serve 17.5 years (210 months).

Related: Morristown man on probation arrested for possessing meth

Mayns was arrested at a traffic stop in Hamblen County in February 2016 after deputies found two pistols, brass knuckles and drug paraphernalia in his 2013 Ford Expedition. After a search warrant was issued, investigators found more than $11,000 and 1.6 grams of meth.