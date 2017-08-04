2 charged in July home burglary in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE (WJHL) – Greeneville Police Department officers have charged two people following an investigation into a robbery at a home on Wesley Avenue that happened in July.

According to GPD, when officers arrived they found a 47-year-old man on the front porch who was seriously injured. Police said a 91-year-old woman was also found inside the home shaken, but not harmed.

The man was taken to Takoma Hospital, but was later flown to Holston Valley Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

According to the release, an investigation revealed that three individuals went into the home armed with firearms and demanded money, and the man was assaulted and injured by one or more of the suspects.

Dondriqueze Gaines, 23, and Abby Kelton, 28, both of Greeneville, were identified as suspects in the robbery.

Both Gaines and Kelton were charged with especially aggravated burglary and taken to the Greene County Jail.

Police said two other suspects in the case have not yet been identified. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. David White at 783-2834.