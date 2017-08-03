University of Tennessee appears on Princeton Review college rankings lists

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — The Princeton Review released its 62 annual college rankings lists which are based on student experiences. The University of Tennessee appeared on several lists.

The lists are based on student answers in a survey. Over 137,000 students participated in the survey from 382 schools. The lists are not a part of The Princeton Review College ratings.

UT appeared on “The Best 382 Colleges,” “Best Southeastern,” “Colleges that Pay You Back,” and “Green Colleges” lists.

Knoxville university appeared on four negative college rankings for quality of life and demographics.

Students were asked “How do you rate the beauty of your campus,” for the “Least Beautiful Campus” list. Tennessee received No. 15.

For some of its lists, Princeton Review asked students to decide how strongly they agreed or disagreed with certain statements.

It was ranked No. 14 for “Least Happy Students.” Princeton Review says the list is based on the statement, “I am happy at my school.”

UT appeared on the “Little Race/Class Interaction” list as No. 8. Students were asked if they agreed or disagreed with the statement, “Different types of students (black/white, rich/poor) interact frequently and easily.”

For the “LGBTQ-Unfriendly” list, Tennessee received No. 5. The list is based on the statement “Students treat all persons, equally, regardless of their sexual orientation and gender identity/expression.”