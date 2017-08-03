Tennessee is No. 24 in preseason Amway Coaches Poll

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – For the third straight year in a row, the University of Tennessee Volunteers have made it in the top 25 of the Amway Coaches Poll.

The Volunteers are at No. 24. in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll released Thursday. Tennessee finished the season 9-4.

Alabama topped the poll, followed by Ohio State and Florida State. Florida was ranked at No.16.

Alabama (14-1, 1603 points) Ohio State (11-2, 1512 points) Florida State (10-3, 1434 points) Southern California (10-3, 1415 points) Clemson (14-1, 1367 points) Penn Sate (11-3, 1257 points) Washington (12-2, 1245 points) Oklahoma (11-2, 1237 points) Michigan (10-3, 949 points) Wisconsin (11-3, 936 points) Oklahoma State (10-3, 912 points) Louisiana State (8-4, 834 points) Auburn (8-5, 819 points) Stanford (10-3, 732 points) Georgia (8-5, 701 points) Florida (9-4, 681 points) Louisville (9-4, 676 points) Miami (9-4, 472 points) Kansas State (9-4, 339 points) West Virginia (10-3, 319 points) South Florida (11-2, 247 points) Virginia Tech (10-4, 235 points) Texas (5-7, 193 points) Tennessee (9-4, 155 points) Utah (9-4, 109 points)