TBI investigating attempted suicide at Anderson County Jail

CLINTON (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an inmate jumped from the second floor balcony at the Anderson County Jail.

Anderson County Chief Deputy Mark Lucas says Brian Jeffery Seeber, 42, jumped from the second floor tier in one of the housing units at the detention facility at around 6:00 a.m. Thursday in an attempted suicide attempt. Seeber was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to Deputy Lucas.

Seeber is charged with multiple counts of rape and especially aggravated sexual exploitation.

No other information is available at this time.

