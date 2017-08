CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — After an Anderson County inmate was injured, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident.

TBI says an inmate fell off a second story balcony Thursday around 6 a.m.

The inmate was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.

There is no more information at this time.

For the latest news, weather and video, download the WATE 6 On Your Side app.