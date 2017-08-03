State Rep. Jimmy Matlock to run for United States Congress

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — State Representative Jimmy Matlock announced Thursday that he is running for United States Congress.

After U.S. Representative Jimmy Duncan announced this week that he will not seek re-election, Matlock decided to run for the position.

The Loudon County native stated, “Since his [Rep. Duncan] announcement I’ve been overwhelmed and humbled by the flood of contacts I’ve received from people encouraging me to fill the void that will be left by his departure. In light of this encouragement and after much prayer, today I am announcing the organization of a campaign for Tennessee’s Second Congressional District.”

WATE 6 On Your Side spoke to Matlock Tuesday about running for the position. He said, “I’ve decided to give it really the best of consideration. I’ve decided to spend the next several hours investigating. Is the timing right? Is this the window of opportunity?”

The republican says the Tennessee House of Representatives has taught him how to apply conservative principles in life. Matlock served on the House Calendar and Rules Committee, House Consumer and Human Resources Committee, House Education Administration and Planning Committee, and the House Consumer and Human Resources Subcommittee.

“Anyone can talk like a conservative. What we need is someone who’s going to act like one. We don’t need more empty rhetoric. D.C. is filled with enough hot air already. Nor do we need politicians who have little or no experience building anything of substance in the real world,” said Matlock. “D.C. is already loaded with those, too. What we need now is solid, serious conservative leadership and character that’s been shaped and tested through real world experience.”