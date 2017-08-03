Shake Neyland to benefit East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Pink Heals

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — University of Tennessee fans are ready for some football!

Fans can help raise money for the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital and the Pink Heals Foundation.

Shake Neyland will raise money for the organizations by selling t-shirts and rally towels sets for the November 18 game against LSU.

Fans can buy the set at Gameday On Rocky Top in Kingsport, Hound Dogs in Knoxville, and T-Shirt Talk and We’ve Got Spirit in Chattanooga. The set costs $24.95 and all of the profit will go to the ETCH and Pink Heals.

Also, supporters can make a donation online to the charity event.