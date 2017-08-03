Preds captain Mike Fisher retires after 17 seasons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Predators captain Mike Fisher will retire from the National Hockey League after 17 seasons, according to The Tennessean.

After the Preds’ Stanley Cup season came to an end, 37-year-old Fisher was still on the fence about whether or not he will return to the NHL.

“I want to separate myself from the season and get some quiet time, kind of away, prayer and just figure out my decision,” said Fisher. “It’s not an easy decision, no question. Lots of positives to both, but it’ll take time. I know it’ll come. I’ll try not to put any pressure on myself.”

As he cleaned out his locker last month, Fisher told WKRN how much he loves the game and playing with the Preds.

Fisher did not score a goal in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs but did put together a solid season with 18 goals and 24 assists. Goalie Pekka Rinne gushed about the captain as they packed up their lockers.

“He’s a great person. I think he makes people around him better. I think that’s a great quality that he has. At the same time he’s our Captain, so, still a big time impact player.”

The 37- year-old will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. The Predators first-year captain has played 17 seasons in the NHL and in 1,088 games.

Fisher is married to country superstar Carrie Underwood. They have a 2-year-old son.