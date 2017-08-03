Possible human remains found in Harlan County, Kentucky

SHIELDS, Ky. (WATE) – A skull that is believed to be that of a human was found in a residential area in the Shields community.

Kentucky State Police said they received a call at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday from someone working for Phillips Tree Service who had possibly found a human skull off of Philpot Lane. Detectives said they responded and collected the remains.

The remains were sent to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification, according to Kentucky State Police. Police said the case is still under investigation.

No other information is available at this time.