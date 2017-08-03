Pence’s appearance expected to break records for Tennessee GOP fundraiser

WATE 6 On Your Side will live stream Vice President Mike Pence’s speech at the Music City Center in Nashville beginning at 7:30 p.m.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fresh off a trip meeting leaders in Europe, Vice President Mike Pence will be in Nashville Thursday evening.

Pence will be the keynote speaker at the annual Tennessee Republican Party fundraiser at the Music City Center in downtown Nashville. His appearance is expected to set record numbers – both in attendees and money raised – for the state Republican Party.

“President Trump, when he was in town a few months ago, certainly hit on a lot of topics that were interesting to Tennesseans, I suspect,” Tennessee GOP Chair Scott Golden said.

Tennessee House Leader Glen Casada said he hopes to thank Pence for major change. “Leading us to leaders in the world that we now are and to addressing things like illegal immigration and extremely burdensome regulation that he and the president are rolling back – I just want to say thank you,” he explained.

As many as 2,000 Republicans are expected to attend Thursday’s fundraiser. The event is also expected to raise more than $1 million.

The event will Pence’s first visit to Tennessee since he took office. Vice presidents have been in Tennessee before to be the keynote speaker for the statesmen dinner. Dick Cheney was the speaker in 2002 and Dan Quayle in 1989.