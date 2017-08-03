Oak Ridge demolishes second ‘eyesore’ home under land bank program

Related Coverage Oak Ridge neighborhood demolishes first blighted home

OAK RIDGE (WATE) – The Oak Ridge Land Bank took down the city’s second home under the state’s blight elimination program.

Officials say this home caught fire about a year ago and was so heavily damaged that nobody ever moved back in. The home was demolished on Thursday morning through the Land Bank program, which allows municipalities to acquire abandoned properties without going through the condemnation process in the courts.

“It creates an opportunity for the city to be able to take properties that they’re not getting any tax money from, that are eyesores if you will, and be able to do something with them that’s much more beneficial to the city residents,” said State Rep. John Ragan.

The Land Bank program only allows a city to take down 10 properties each year.