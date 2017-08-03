Multiple ‘risk factors’ found at Downtown Knoxville restaurant

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – During their inspection visit, a restaurant high atop the Sunsphere had multiple health violations. The Knox County Health Department said the restaurant is scheduled to close permanently.

Primo Italiano, 810 W. Clinch Avenue – Grade: 81

The restaurant scored a passing grade. A grade below 70 is considered unsanitary.

The inspector writes he found ready-to-eat food with no date marks. If food is held over for 24 hours in a refrigerator, a date mark of first use is required and the food must be used within 7 days of that date.

Also, the inspector writes he found some greens that were discolored or spoiled. He ordered them thrown away.

At an employee hand sink, no soap was found, but soap is required so employees can properly wash their hands.

Raw eggs were discovered over ready-to-eat food. You may do that at home, but at restaurants raw food should be stored below prepared food to eliminate the possibility fo contamination.

Finally, a chemical spray cleaner was found stored next to food I*t should have been kept in a separate area to avoid any surprises.

Web Extra: This week’s full inspection reports [PDF]

There were quite a few high scoring restaurants of the week.

Top scores of the week:

Krystal, 2815 Broadway – Grade: 100

Chick-Fil-A, 7250 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Chuck-E-Cheese, 8225 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Mario’s Pizza, 10943 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Steve’s Kitchen, 12744 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Panda Express, 11480 Parkside Drive – Grade: 100

Landing House, 1147 Sevier Avenue – Grade: 100

Salsarita’s, 100 Jack Dance Drive – Grade: 100

Many of the restaurants with high grades are busy and serve lots of peopel. These scores mean management and staff pay close attention to detail to make sure your food is wholesome.