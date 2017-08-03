Monroe County deputies to only respond to emergency calls on day of eclipse

Related Coverage Top 10 spots in East Tennessee to view the total solar eclipse

SWEETWATER (WATE) – Due to an expected large influx of people, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says it will only respond to emergency calls on the day of the total solar eclipse.

Sheriff Tommy Jones says his office recommends people buy all necessities, including food, water and medications, at least a week in advance. Travel is expected to be very congested in the county due to all of the scheduled events surrounding the eclipse.

Jones says his office will only respond to emergency calls on August 21 due to the expected population increase and call volume. All deputies will be on duty to help citizens, and anyone who does experience an emergency should call 911.

