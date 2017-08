HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was found dead inside a Roane County home after friends not hearing from him in several days.

David Smith, 54, had not been in contact with friends in several days, according to the report. After trying to reach Smith, a friend broke into the victim’s home on Bennett Circle Wednesday around 6:10 p.m. to check on him.

Smith was found dead inside the residence. Investigators believe his death is a homicide.

There is no more information at this time.