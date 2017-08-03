Laptops stolen from tech camp for low-income kids in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than a dozen laptops were stolen from a youth tech camp in downtown Nashville.

The break-in occurred at the Rocketown complex on July 18 and was reported to police the following morning.

Seventeen Dell chromebooks, with a total value of around $10,000, were stolen.

The second annual youth tech camp was hosted by the Metropolitan Action Commission (MAC) as a way to get kids from low-income families interested in technology.

Sixteen campers attended the camp this summer, which wrapped up last week.

“The intent of this camp is to open up the world of information technology,” said MAC spokesperson Lisa McCrady. “The camp offers them an opportunity to visit top level information technology companies.”

The campers also get to keep the laptop they’ve been using at the end of the summer.

McCrady says the news of the thefts was hard on the teens.

“They certainly wouldn’t be able to go home and say, ‘Mom I need a laptop.’ This was one of the benefits of being in our program. So to look at the looks on their faces when the laptops had been taken was really disheartening for us,” she said.

Insurance will be covering the losses, so in the end, the Metro Action Commission purchased new laptops for the teens to take home when camp wrapped up.

Police need help from the public finding the thieves. They say the burglars will likely be trying to sell several of the Chromebooks at a time.

Anyone who notices someone selling multiple Chromebooks should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.