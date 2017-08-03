Knoxville radio hosts: Trump approval rating in East Tenn. contradicts national polls

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Radio talk show hosts in Knoxville said President Trump’s approval rating is high in East Tennessee, going against several recent national polls. ABC News reported Thursday that his approval rating is at a new low and 33 percent of registered voters are happy with President Trump’s job so far.

Grant Henry and David Thompson were on the airwaves Thursday night for their show “Real News” on 92.3FM. Most of their conversation was about politics.

“It is not as much they are so behind Donald Trump; he cannot do wrong. They are just so against his detractors,” said Thompson.

That is what Thompson has been hearing from the president’s supporters in East Tennessee.

“We do get phone calls saying, ‘I don’t like this, I don’t like that,’ but it is a very empathetic critique,” he said.

Thompson said he does not see that support going away any time soon. Thompson and Henry said callers do not believe recent national polls. They said people are ignoring those numbers because they actually like how he’s running the country.

“We elected him to be a bull in a china shop. We elected him to shake things up and not be your typical president,” said Henry.

Henry said his supporters believe President Trump is putting America first. Their listeners love Donald Trump and they want Thompson and Henry to keep talking about him.

“They can’t get enough of it,” said Thompson.

Henry said President Trump’s Twitter account may make him lose supporters. Right now, he said they love it but he believed there’s going to be a tipping point.

President Trump held a rally in West Virginia Thursday night. He talked about how his administration has already kept its campaign promises to coal miners.