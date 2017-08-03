Knox County Schools expects to have enough bus drivers this year

Related Coverage East Tennessee, Southeast Kentucky 2017 back to school dates

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knox County School buses roll in next Monday and the district expects it to go well, with enough drivers to cover the routes.

WATE 6 On Your Side showed a picture in 2015 of a bus so full that students were in the aisle. Last fall, the school system said it was working with bus contractors on changes.

Gentry Trailways is one of 70 bus contractors for Knox County Schools, supplying the district with 15 bus drivers every year. Of those 15 drivers, they said have only filled 13 positions in time for the start of school.

“The job that we have as bus drivers is not to be taken lightly,” Bill Gentry, president of Gentry Trailways, said. “It’s a very important job.”

Having enough bus drivers to fill the 350 bus routes in Knox County has proved difficult over the years, and bus contractors say it will continue to be a challenge this year, too.

“It’s about the same,” Gentry said. “It just tends to be a hard thing to fill. You hire people in and then they decide they don’t want to do it. It changes constantly. It’s like the tide. It always seems to be you’re always a couple people short.”

Knox County Schools Chief Operating Officer Russ Oaks said the district has learned from the past. He’s confident that this year things will go smoothly.

“We’ve been working with our contractors to make sure they have drivers that are available and to cover the routes,” Oaks said. “We don’t have any indication at this point that we have any driver issues that would be an operational concern.”

With the average bus driver in Knox County being paid $75 a day, Gentry said the secret to fixing the turnover rate is higher pay.

“Most people seem to think that it’s just an old bus driver, but the reality is what more precious cargo could we be transporting? And if we could pay them a good value then you’re going to cut down on the replacements. You will have people who will stay,” Gentry said.

Gentry and the school system agree they are better prepared this year and do not anticipate any problems.

“We want students to be safe, and we want students to get to school on time, and happy, healthy and ready to learn,” Oaks said.

Oaks also said the school system recently changed providers for GPS trackers on buses. The idea is to offer better service and greater accuracy, which was subject of complaint from parents last year.

“We have new GPS equipment going on all of our buses and all of our spare buses, so that we will have improved ability to track those buses both from our side and from the parents’ side as we look to bring in a new bus locator program,” Oaks said.