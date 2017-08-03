Florida school volunteer accused of cashing $7K in PTO checks

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A volunteer with a Florida school’s parent teacher organization faces charges after several checks were cashed.

Investigators believe Tiffani Donovan, 48, a volunteer with the Southside Elementary Parent Teacher Organization in Sarasota deposited checks into her personal account. The checks were made out to the organization.

PTO members noticed the money and checks were missing and reported it to police in May. They told investigators that the PTO has several different organizations within the PTO that all solicit and collect funds.

Some of the checks were sent by parents and brought to the school by their children or they were dropped off at the office of the school. They were then placed in an open mail slot in an unsecured area of the office.

The deposited checks were traced back to Donovan, police said.

Between July 4, 2016 and Dec. 17, 2016, 11 checks to the Southside PTO were deposited into the personal account of Donovan totaling $7,325, investigators said.

Donovan was taken to the Sarasota County Jail. She faces charges for uttering a forged check and scheming to defraud.