‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star faces indecent assault, drug charges

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this June 15, 2008 file photo, actor Tom Wopat arrives at the 62nd Annual Tony Awards in New York. Wopat, 65, who played Luke Duke in the 1980s television show “The Dukes of Hazzard,” is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Waltham, Mass., District Court. on indecent assault and battery, and drug charges. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, file)

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — The actor who played Luke Duke in the 1980s television show “The Dukes of Hazzard” is facing indecent assault and battery and drug charges in Massachusetts.

The Middlesex district attorney’s office says 65-year-old Tom Wopat is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Waltham District Court. Waltham police said they could not immediately release details on what led to the charges.

An attorney wasn’t listed for him. Wopat was scheduled to appear in a production of “42nd Street” at the Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston, which is based in Waltham.

The performance’s opening night is Thursday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s