Birth control available without doctor visit in Colorado

DENVER — Women in Colorado can now buy birth control without a trip to the doctor.

A law passed in 2016 that allows pharmacist to prescribe contraceptives. Health professionals say the move will increase access to oral contraceptives for people living in rural areas and benefit those who may be turned off by having to schedule and wait for a doctor’s appointment.

Women are required to complete a questionnaire, get their blood pressure checked and consult with a pharmacist before getting the birth control. Pharmacists are also required to undergo extra training to know what they need to screen for and what medications are right for each individual woman. Colorado is the third state to allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control, joining Oregon and California.