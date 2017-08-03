9 to 5, Titanic, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off to play at the Tennessee Theatre

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — August means hot days and the Tennessee Theatre is a great place to cool off and take in some great shows.

On Friday, August 4 and Sunday, August 6 the Tennessee Theatre will feature the movie “9 to 5” as part of its 19th annual Summer Movie Magic lineup. Three devious secretaries played by icons Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin turn the tables on their tyrannical boss in this hilarious comedy classic.

Also part of the Summer Movie Magic lineup is the blockbuster movie, “Titanic.” It will play on Friday, August 11 and Sunday, August 13. Theatre staff say guests will get the opportunity to enjoy the classic love story about Jack and Rose, played by Leanardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, in a setting similar to the grandeur of the ship without fear of sinking.

If you are feeling nostalgic and wanting to listen to the best of the “Beatles,” the Tennessee Theatre recommends checking out the The Tribute’s performance on Saturday, August 12. The performance was called the “Best Beatles Tribute on Earth” by Rolling Stone because of its unmatched accuracy and authenticity when recreating an early 1960s Beatles concert.

Also performing in August, is Umphrey’s McGee on Sunday, August 20. The jam band, known for its incredible ability to improvise, has performed for nearly two decades with nine studio albums across multiple genres, including rock, metal, jazz, blues, electronic, bluegrass and folk.