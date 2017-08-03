2 men charged with stabbing, killing Maryville 18-year-old

LOUISVILLE (WATE) – The Alcoa Police Department said two men were charged with stabbing a Maryville man multiple times and leaving him along the side of the road to die.

Keshawn Lonnell Hopewell, 21, of Alcoa and Itiq Tivone Green, 28, of Louisville were each charged by Alcoa police detectives with criminal homicide. Caleb Thomas Radford found with multiple stab wounds on Topside Road on the night of July 25. Radford was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

“After several days of rigorous and thorough investigation, we are happy to announce that the men responsible for Radford’s death are now in custody,” Alcoa Police Chief David Carswell said. “We are thankful to the many agencies that assisted our department in the investigation and arrests of these two men.”

Hopewell and Green are being held on a million dollar bond. A hearing is scheduled Monday in Blount County Sessions Court.

