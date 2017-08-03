2.7 magnitude earthquake felt near Kodak

KODAK (WATE) – The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 2.7 magnitude earthquake in the Kodak area Thursday night.

The quake was reported around 8:40 p.m. near Douglas Lake and Winfield Dunn Parkway. Several people in the Sevier County area messaged WATE 6 On Your Side to say they felt the ground shake.

An estimated 30,000 earthquakes are reported each year with a magnitude of 2.5 to 5.4 or less, according to research by Michigan Tech. They are often felt but only cause minor damage.