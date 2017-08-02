UT ranked No. 243 overall in ‘America’s Top Colleges’ list

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — Forbes Magazine released its America’s Top Colleges list, making the University of Tennessee No. 243 overall.

The magazine says its list is “primarily a fiscally-minded ranking. It does not speak to a student’s heart, such as campus atmosphere, size and location; sports and Greek life; family affiliations; and specialized majors and research opportunities.”

The university was ranked No. 70 out of public colleges, No. 117 out of research universities and No. 48 out of schools in the South.

Also, the magazine ranked the school as No. 83 for the best employers in the country and No. 209 for a best value college.

Forbes says overall, public universities rose in ranks compared to private schools.

There are many factors that go into the magazine’s rankings. Forbes says some of the factors are “superior return on investment; high impact, leadership and success; and a first-rate student-consumer experience.”