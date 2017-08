GATLINBURG (WATE) – The Smoky Mountain Songwriters Festival is returning to Gatlinburg this year from August 16-20.

The festival will be headlined by Bobby Tomberlin, who co-wrote “One More Day” for Diamond Rio, and Tony Arata, who wrote “The Dance” for Garth Brooks.

Singers Con Hunley, Sylvia and Jim Glaser will be the ticketed concerts.

More online: Full lineup and tickets