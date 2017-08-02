Police chase ends near downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A police chase ended near downtown Knoxville Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect led police around downtown Knoxville, south of the river, before the pursuit finally ended on Western Avenue at the Interstate 40 overpass.

Police have not yet said why they were pursuing the suspect. WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew on the scene working to learn more information.

