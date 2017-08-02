Pistol-packing bride arrested for pointing gun at groom in Tennessee

The Associated Press Published:
(AP Photo/Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee bride was arrested hours after saying “I do” when authorities say she pointed a gun at her groom.

Murfreesboro police Sgt. Kyle Evans told WTVF-TV on Monday that 25-year-old Kate Elizabeth Prichard was still in her wedding dress when she was arrested on an aggravated domestic assault charge.

Evans says officers responded to a report of Prichard and her husband arguing at a Clarion Inn motel a few hours after they were married. Police say witnesses reported that Prichard pulled a 9 mm pistol out of her dress, pointed it at her husband’s head and pulled the trigger.

The gun wasn’t loaded. Police say Prichard then loaded a round in the chamber and fired a shot in the air.

It’s unclear if Prichard has an attorney.

