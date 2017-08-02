Oregon couple claims children taken over low IQ

BEND, Ore. (KRON) — One couple in Oregon claims they lost custody of their two sons because they were not intelligent enough.

Court documents say Amy Fabbrini and Eric Ziegler’s “limited cognitive abilities” interfere with them being able to take care of their children.

A person living with the couple filed a complaint saying they were worried about the children’s well-being.

Both of the parents were then given an IQ test.

Both received a score of about 70. The average IQ is between 90 and 100.

“We personally think IQ shouldn’t have anything to do with it,” said mother Amy Fabrini. “As long as you’ve got the qualities to be able to support and care for your child.”

The couple said they have taken multiple parenting classes and will not give up fighting for custody of their children.