Marshall and Emily sweep Bristol Motor Speedway Media Challenge

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race is closing in. All eyes are expected to be on Dale Earnhardt Jr., who will take on the World’s Fastest Half Mile at Bristol Motor Speedway for the final time. Earnhardt Jr. announced his retirement earlier this year.

“Not that all of them don’t feel special but there will be something really special about this one,” Bristol Motor Speedway Jerry Caldwell said. “The impact the Earnhardt family has had on Bristol is amazing.”

Before Dale Jr. takes center stage, the Bristol Motor Speedway crew brought the race to Knoxville for the inaugural media challenge.

Emily Proud and myself competed against local media at Veloce Indoor Speedway in Knoxville, racing go-karts that reach up to 50 MPH.

I finished in victory lane with the quickest lap time while Emily finished second for a WATE sweep.

As a prize, we raced up and coming NASCAR drivers Tyler Reddick and Noah Gragson. That humbled both of us quickly.

The 500-lap, 266.5-mile night race heats up Saturday, Aug. 19 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Shake and bake. 🏁 @emprosports and I sweeping the @BMSupdates Media Challenge for @WATESports is up there with my greatest accomplishments. pic.twitter.com/qUvxAM2eNH — Marshall Hughes (@marshallhughes) August 1, 2017

Congrats to @6News on their victory at the Media Challenge! pic.twitter.com/G1RGoXUYX8 — BristolMotorSpeedway (@BMSupdates) August 1, 2017