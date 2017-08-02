Man charged with murder after Knox County motel shooting

Related Coverage Suspects in Knox County motel murder arrested in Michigan

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — A man was charged with felony murder after a shooting at a Knox County motel in June.

Alonso S. Hoskins was arrested in Michigan in June by the FBI after a shooting at a Red Roof Inn located at 7525 Crosswood Boulevard. Hoskins also faces charges for especially aggravated robbery.

Jack McFall, 57, was killed in the shooting.

Hoskins is being held under a $1,000,000 bond and has a fugitive from justice hold from New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Related: Suspects in Knox County motel murder arrested in Michigan